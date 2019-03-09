Next Project From ‘Devilman Crybaby’ Director Reveals New Key Visual

Devilman Crybaby director Masaaki Yuasa‘s next project is an anime film called Kimi to, Nami ni Noretara, and the upcoming film has released a new key visual in addition to a trailer and more.

The trailer above introduces the film’s protagonists, Minato Hinageshi and Hinako Mikaimizu. According to Anime News Network, Minato is a fireman, and Hinako loves to surf. When Minato dies in a tragic accident at sea, Hinako’s devastated, but Minato reappears in water when Hinako sings a song.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new key visual, which was shared on the film’s official website, can be found below:

In the film, Ryota Katayose will voice Minato, and Rina Kawaei will voice Hinako. Other roles include Honoka Matsumoto as Yōko Hinageshi, Minato’s younger sister, and Kentaro Ito as Wasabi Kawamura, a rookie fireman. Reiko Yoshida (Liz and the Blue Bird) is serving as the script’s writer, and Michiru Oshima (The Night is Short Walk On, Girl) is serving as composer.

Here’s the translated synopsis for the film’s story, according to Anime News Network:

“The love story follows Hinako, a college student who moves to a coastal town. She loves surfing, and when she’s on the waves she’s fearless, but on land she has trouble riding the waves of life. When a fire wreaks havoc in the town, Hinako encounters a firefighter named Minato. Minato can handle almost any task on land, but is a beginner at surfing. As they surf and spend more time together, Hinako feels drawn to someone like Minato who devotes himself to helping other people, and the two start a relationship. However, Minato loses his life in an accident at sea. Despondent, Hinako sings a song about their memories together, and Minato appears again from the water.”

Does the new key visual make you interested in the film? Are you excited for more from director Masaaki Yuasa? Let us know in the comments!

Kimi to, Nami ni Noretara is set to release in Japan on June 21st.