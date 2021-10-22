Kingdom Hearts Fans Are Dying For A Disney Anime

With the announcement that Disney+ was entering into the anime game with upcoming projects such as Twisted Wonderland and Tatami Time Machine Blues, there is one franchise that anime fans and video game fans alike are dying to see arrive on the streaming service in Kingdom Hearts. The popular game franchise that brought together characters from both the worlds of Disney and Final Fantasy definitely seems like prime material for an anime series, and fans are taking to social media to share their desire to see Sora, Goofy, and Donald land on the platform in the future.

While there has never been an official Kingdom Hearts Anime in the past, the series did receive a manga adaptation by mangaka Shiro Amano, which covered the stories of the original game, Kingdom Hearts: Chain of Memories, Kingdom Hearts II, and Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days. With the franchise releasing numerous titles over the years, there certainly would be plenty of material for a potential anime series to cover.

Are you dying to see Kingdom Hearts get an anime adaptation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Sora and company.

