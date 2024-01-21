Kingdom Season 5 Opening, Ending Released: Watch

Kingdom is finally back up and running with Season 5 of the anime as part of the now ongoing Winter 2024 anime schedule, and with it has debuted a new set of opening and ending theme sequences! Kingdom's newest season got off to an unexpected delay of its first episode following the tragic earthquake in Japan, but now it's finally up and going with the next phase of its story. As the newest season is one of the big returning franchises for the Winter, fans have been curious to see how it would kick everything off for this time around.

With the start of a new season of the anime, Kingdom Season 5 has a new set of opening and ending theme sequences for the occasion. The new opening theme is titled "Shirubebi" as performed by DeNeel, and you can find a creditless version in the video above. The new ending theme is titled "RULERS" as performed by Novel Core, and you can find a creditless version in the video below. Each sequence teases what's coming in the new episodes, so keep an eye out!

Kingdom Season 5: Where to Watch

Kingdom Season 5 will be airing its new episodes for the rest of the Winter 2024 anime schedule, and you can find them streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll. The studio and staff from the previous seasons have returned for the new episodes, and new additions to the voice cast include Kentaro Ito as Huan Yi, Haruka Nagamine as Koku'ou, Kenji Nomura as Raido, Motoki Sakuma as Mo Lun, Katsuyuki Konishi as Na Ki, Taku Yashiro as Rin Gyoku, Takehiro Hasu as Zenou, and Koji Ishii as Ji Hui.

You can also catch up with the previous four seasons of the anime now streaming with Crunchyroll as well, and they tease Kingdom as such, "Shin and Hyou are war-orphans in the kingdom of Qin. They dream of proving themselves on the battlefield until the day Hyou is captured by a minister. The boy manages to escape and return to his village, but he is badly injured. Shin then meets a mysterious youth who bears an eerie resemblance to Hyou—a boy who will one day become emperor!"

What do you think of the new opening and ending for Kingdom Season 5?