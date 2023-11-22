Kingdom Season 5 Trailer Released

Kingdom's anime is returning for a fifth season next year, and fans have gotten a new look at how it's all coming together with a new trailer for Season 5! The fourth season of the anime taking on Yasuhisa Hara's original manga series wrapped up its run last year, and it was shortly announced thereafter that a fifth season was now in the works. Thankfully it won't be too much longer before the next season of the series hits as it's gearing up for its premiere as part of the upcoming new wave of anime hitting during the Winter 2024 anime schedule.

Kingdom Season 5 is gearing up for its premiere in January as it kicks off its adaptation of the next phase of the long running Weekly Young Jump manga series, and fans have gotten a new look at all of the returning and new faces coming in the series with a brand new trailer showing it all off. Kingdom Season 5 is inching closer to its debut, and you can check out the trailer for upcoming episodes below to get ready for what could be coming next.

How to Watch Kingdom Season 5

Kingdom Season 5 will be premiering on January 6th overseas, but it has yet to be revealed whether or not it will have an international release as of the time of this writing. The studio and staff from the previous season will be returning for the new episodes, and there will be new additions to the cast such as Kentaro Ito as Huan Yi, Haruka Nagamine as Koku'ou, Kenji Nomura as Raido, Motoki Sakuma as Mo Lun, Katsuyuki Konishi as Na Ki, Taku Yashiro as Rin Gyoku, Takehiro Hasu as Zenou, and Koji Ishii as Ji Hui.

If you wanted to catch up with the first four seasons of the anime, you can find Kingdom now streaming on Crunchyroll. They tease it as such, "Shin and Hyou are war-orphans in the kingdom of Qin. They dream of proving themselves on the battlefield until the day Hyou is captured by a minister. The boy manages to escape and return to his village, but he is badly injured. Shin then meets a mysterious youth who bears an eerie resemblance to Hyou—a boy who will one day become emperor!"

What do you think of this newest look at Kingdom Season 5? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!