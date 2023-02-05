Kirby Announces New Manga Series

It looks like Kirby is gearing up for a big year. Following the character's big outing in Kirby and the Forgotten Land, the beloved Nintendo IP is heading to print. A brand-new Kirby manga has been announced, and it will be made in conjunction with HAL Laboratory in Japan.

According to its first ads, the manga will be titled Star Kirby, and it will be penned by Katou Minori. The series is slated to begin on March 3rd in Ciao magazine. At this time, no word has been given on whether the Kirby manga will head stateside as no U.S. publishers have announced a license.

So far, details on this Kirby manga are sparse, but fans expect it to be a slice-of-life action comedy as usual. After all, Star Kirby is far from the first Nintendo manga out there. In fact, it isn't the first Kirby manga.

Back in 2006, Kirby put out its own manga in CoroCore called The Story of Dedede Who Lives in Puppy. The comedy was penned by Hirokazu Hikawa, and it was kept in Japan exclusively for years. However, Kirby Manga Mania was released stateside recently and acts as a best-of collection for the comedy. Viz Media has overseen the Kirby manga's release in the United States, and it has earned positive reviews from readers even after all this time.

Now, Nintendo is going all in on a new manga, and Star Kirby has big shoes to fill. After all, the game company has released a slew of top-selling manga to date. From Splatoon to The Legend of Zelda and Mario, Nintendo's top IPs have given manga their best shot, and Kirby is ready to give the medium another go.

