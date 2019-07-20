Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac is Now Streaming on Netflix

Netflix is continuing its major drive into anime licensing, production, and distribution that began last year, and 2019 has seen some major anime series already joining the streaming service. But one of the most notable additions came as part of the Summer 2019 anime season, Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac. After much teasing about this CG animated take on the original series, Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Although the full slate of the series is confirmed to run for 12 episodes, only the first six episodes of the series are currently available to stream for fans looking to check out the series themselves. Expected to cover from the Galaxian Wars arc to the Silver Saint arc of the original series, this series is available in both its English and Japanese language dubs.

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac is directed by Yoshiharu Ashino (Dragon Ball Z: Bojack Unbound, Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans) for Toei Animation, and Eugene Son will serve as story editor and writer, Terumi Nishii is handling character design, and Takashi Okazaki is designing the armors for the series.

The Japanese voice cast has been confirmed and includes Masakazu Morita as Pegasus Seiya, Takahiro Sakurai as Dragon Shiryu, Hiroaki Miura as Cygnus Hyoga, Satomi Satou as Andromeda Shun, Katsuyuki Konishi as Phoenix Ikki, and Fumiko Orikasa as Saori Kido. The English dub cast was kept under wraps until the series debuted, and includes Bryson Baugus as Seiya, Blake Shepard as Shiryu, Patrick Poole as Hyoga, Luci Christian as Shun, Adam Gibbs as Ikki, and Emily Neves as Saori.

Netflix officially describes the series as such, “Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya follows modern day adventures of young warriors called “Knights”, who are sworn protectors of the reincarnated Greek goddess Athena. Each Knights wears a powerful armor based on their chosen zodiac constellation, and are called Knights of the Zodiac. They aid Athena in her battle against powerful Olympian gods who are bent on destroying the humankind.”

Saint Seiya was originally created by Masami Kurumada for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1986. The series follows five mystical warriors known as Saints. They’re fighters who wear powerful armor known as “Cloths” and derive their strength from the stars and constellations. Their goal is to defend the reincarnation of Athena by battling the other Olympians who wish to take over Earth.