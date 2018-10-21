‘Konosuba’ Movie Confirms 2019 Release

KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! made a huge mark on the anime scene when it turned the isekai subgenre on its head with its hilarious take on standard adventures.

After season 2 of the series wrapped last year, there was no third season in sight but now fans can expect to see a new KonoSuba film in 2019.

Unfortunately there are no concrete details as to what fans can expect in the new film, but the series will be receiving a whole new look. Studio Deen produced the two seasons of the anime series, but the new film will be produced by J.C. Staff. Much of the series’ staff has been confirmed to return too. The film will be directed by Takaomi Kanasaki, with series composition by Makoto Uezu, character designs by Koichi Kikuta, and music by Masato Koda.

Returning voice cast members include Jun Fukushima as Kazuma, Sora Amamiya as Aqua, Rie Takahashi as Megumin, Ai Kayano as Darkness, Yui Horie as Wiz, and Aki Toyosaki as Yunyun as well.

KonoSuba has also confirmed a special concert event will take place on February 9, 2019 at Tokyo Metropolitan Theater in Japan. The concert will feature special performance by the Tokyo New City Orchestra as well as guest appearances from the voice cast.

KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! started out as a line of light novels written by Natsume Akatsuki with illustrations provided by Kurone Mishima for Kadokawa’s Sneaker Bunko Imprint. It was later adapted into a manga in 2014, and an anime series by Studio Deen in 2016 and 2017 for two seasons. It is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll, and they describe the series as such:

“After a traffic accident, Kazuma Sato’s disappointingly brief life was supposed to be over, but he wakes up to see a beautiful girl before him. She claims to be a goddess, Aqua, and asks if he would like to go to another world and bring only one thing with him. Kazuma decides to bring the goddess herself, and they are transported to a fantasy world filled with adventure, ruled by a demon king. Now Kazuma only wants to live in peace, but Aqua wants to solve many of this world’s problems, and the demon king will only turn a blind eye for so long…”