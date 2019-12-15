Konosuba Movie Reveals First Blu-ray, DVD Details

After exploding onto the anime scene with its first two seasons a couple of years ago, Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! came roaring back earlier this year with a brand new feature length film, Legend of Crimson. The film was a huge hit for fans (and surprisingly, the screenwriter behind Pulp Fiction) after its theatrical runs in both Japan and North America. But now that its Summer release in Japan has long since passed, the film will soon be heading to home video. The official Twitter account has revealed the first details for its upcoming Blu-ray and DVD release.

Officially releasing March 25, 2020 in Japan, the film will also get a limited edition Blu-ray with special art from original light novel illustrator Kurone Mishima. This will run interested fans 10,780 yen and include extra goodies and pack-ins for interested fans.

Unfortunately, there are currently no details about its home video release in regions outside of Japan as of yet. But with its home video release set for March, it shouldn’t be too much longer before we find out details for its domestic release. Releasing in Japan earlier this year, Konosuba – Legend of Crimson debuted in United States theaters for a special limited event as part of one of Crunchyroll’s Movie Night limited screenings on November 12th and 14th.

Crunchyroll describes KONOSUBA -God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World- Legend of Crimson as such, “A video game-loving shut-in, Satou Kazuma’s life should’ve ended when he was hit by a truck, but through a twist of fate, he ends up reincarnating in another world–and dragging the troublemaking goddess, Aqua, the wildly dorky mage, Megumin, and the unrelentingly delusional lady knight, Darkness, with him. Now, the Crimson Demon village that Megumin and Yunyun are from is facing a threat that could mean it’s ending. Kazuma and his gang follow Yunyun, who returns to the Crimson Demon village intent on saving it… when they are faced with their greatest threat yet! What will become of the unremarkable adventurer Kazuma’s life in another world?!”

You can check out ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here, and here’s an excerpt to get you started, “Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! – Legend of Crimson is a victory lap for the franchise that’s also teasing a future burning quite bright. An explosion of laughs, color, and all-around fun, this is a must see movie for fans of the original series and those just looking for a hilarious new fantasy adventure.”