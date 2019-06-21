Konosuba, Overlord, Re:Zero Anime Crossover Shares Gorgeous New Artwork

One of the most surprising series of the Spring 2019 anime season was Isekai Quartet, the crossover that brings characters from Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-, Overlord, and Saga of Tanya the Evil into chibi new adventures in a mysterious school setting. Though each episode clocks in at less than 12 minutes or so, fans have been loving the well written interactions between the characters.

The series will be ending its run soon, so that means that special art featuring the series’ characters all in the same place will be slowing down as well. But at least fans got another gorgeous visual of each series’ main heroines before its all over. Check it out below!

This visual was created to celebrate Episode 11 of the series, and imagines a much fuller realized version of the chibi crossover as Konosuba‘s Aqua, Overlord‘s Albedo, Re:Zero‘s Emilia, and Saga of Tanya the Evil’s Tanya enjoying a nice break from their wild school activities. The series itself placed each of the characters in this mysterious school, and has yet to actually explain why they’re all there. But it’s not that important as the series is having much more fun just having each of these characters’ quirks all bouncing off of one another.

The series may be ending its run soon, but fans would definitely take a second season if one ever happens. Isekai Quartet is a special anime crossover featuring characters from four of Kadokawa’s biggest light novel anime adaptations — Overlord, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-, Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!, and Saga of Tanya the Evil in cute chibi forms. You can now find it streaming on FunimationNOW.

The crossover project is scripted and directed by Minoru Ashina, Minoru Takehara acts as character designer and animation director with Studio Puyukai animating the series. The story is a bit simple, but definitely opens the door for cute shenanigans as a mysterious red button pops up in each of these worlds and pressing it brings them together. The “Isekai” in its title refers to a subgenre of fantasy anime in which a normal human is brought into a fantasy world through magical means, and each of these series are major examples of this genre as they have sold more than 16 million copies in print altogether along with popular anime adaptations for each of the series.