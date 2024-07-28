Krapopolis Season 4 Announced Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

Krapopolis has been picked up for Season 4 of the animated series before Season 2 has even premiered. Krapopolis wrapped up the first season of the animated series’ run earlier this year, but Dan Harmon created series already had a bright and long future ahead of it. Before the first season even made its premiere with Fox, it was picked up for not only two seasons, but three. Now this trend has continued as before the second season makes its premiere later this Fall, Krapopolis has announced that it will continue with a Season 4 in the future with a confirmed new season order.

Krapopolis took the stage during San Diego Comic-Con 2024 weekend to officially announced that Krapopolis Season 4 has been ordered. This means that Harmon and the rest of the team will not only have the comfort in knowing they can tell the stories they want to tell with the series, but also will have a steady production cycle should everything move smoothly throughout its behind the scenes work.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Krapopolis Season 4 Confirmed

“For all our Krap-devotees, there was no better place to decree another season of Krapopolis than the annual San Diego Comic-Con fan fest and no one better to deliver the proclamation than our brilliant creator and executive producer, Dan Harmon,” Fox Television Network president Michael Thorn stated about Krapopolis Season 4. “Dan and his team have created something special with this series, and now that Season Four is etched in stone, we’ll be keeping those once-in-a-millennia laughs rolling.”

Starring the main cast of Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Pam Murphy, and Duncan Trussell with guest stars such as Ben Stiller, Susan Sarandon, Joel McHale, Dave Franco, Yvette Nicole Brown, Will Forte, Jane Lynch, Daveed Diggs, Steve Buscemi, Stephanie Beatriz, and more, Krapopolis Season 2 will premiere on Fox beginning on Sunday, September 29th at 9:30PM EST. FOX teases Krapopolis as such:

“Set in mythical Ancient Greece, the series centers on a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters that tries to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other. Tyrannis, the mortal son of a goddess, is the benevolent king of Krapopolis and is trying to survive in a city that lives up to its name. Deliria is Tyrannis’ mother, goddess of self-destruction and questionable choices. Within her extended Olympian family — forged in patricide and infidelity — she’s known as the trashy one. Shlub, Tyrannis’ father, is oversexed and underemployed and claims to be an artist and has literally never paid for anything, in any sense of the word, for his entire life. Stupendous is Tyrannis’ half-sister, daughter of Deliria and a cyclops. Hippocampus is Tyrannis’ half-brother, the offspring of Shlub and a mermaid, and, obviously, a hot mess, biologically speaking.”