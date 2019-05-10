Cop Krillin Gets Dragon Ball Z Make Over

Dragon Ball Super has been the wildly popular sequel to the Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z series, showing us our favorite characters in a world of Gods while portraying them with modern animation. Fans are often split on which style is the superior, the more classic feel of DBZ or the newer takes presented in Super, but each certainly have their pros and cons. One fan decided to put these differences to the test by re-imagining the, arguably, most beloved human of the Z-Fighters: Krillin.

In Dragon Ball Super, a lot of characters we grew to know over the years have changed. Following the defeat of Majin Buu at the tail end of Dragon Ball Z, the gang went back to their somewhat mundane lives with Goku trying his hand as a farmer and Vegeta continuing to train as he usually does. Krillin, on the other hand, uses his martial arts skills to take up the profession of law enforcement, stopping crimes as a police officer. To be sure, the station is happy to have a bullet proof officer who can fly backing them up.

Twitter User FNARenan decided to take the portrait of Krillin in Super and translate it into the older feel of the animation of Dragon Ball Z:

A classic kuririn’s redesign by me, i need to go back to doing more things like in the 90s. I love it! 😃#Redrawing #DragonBallSuper #Kuririn #DragonBallZ pic.twitter.com/IKfP2nuLvg — RenanFNA (@FnaRenan) April 8, 2019

While Krillin starts as a police officer with a full head of hair in Super, he eventually is called on to join the Tournament of Power. Slapping on his old gi and getting back into fighting shape, Krillin joins his wife 18 and the rest of the Z-Fighters as they fight a multitude of aliens and creatures from other universes to dodge extinction. Krillin has sometimes been argued as being the strongest regular human being outside of the Saiyans and aliens he comes into contact with, but this potential fact didn’t save him from being the first combatant eliminated in the tournament from Universe 7, with humans Tienshinhan and Master Roshi following suit shortly after.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

