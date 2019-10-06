Kyoto Animation Arson Death Toll Rises to 36

Today, the anime community is gathering together to mourn the loss of another talent. Earlier this year, tragedy struck Kyoto Animation when the famed studio was targeted by an alleged arsonist. More than 30 people died in the fire, and a new report out of Japan has confirmed another victim has passed away.

This weekend, Yahoo News JP went live with a heartbreaking report about the latest victim of the Kyoto Animation arson. The site reports that a female staff member critically injured in the fire has passed away. The victim had been hospitalized since the attack along with a few others needing longterm treatment.

This report comes shortly after an update on the Kyoto Animation victims was published by the Asahi Shimbun. The paper informed the public 7 female victims were being treated by medical staff months after the attack. Of those seven, three were said to be in critical condition while another was in serious condition. The rest of the victims hospitalized were being treated for burns and broken bones.

With this latest passing, the death toll of the Kyoto Animation arson has risen to 36. The attack spurred international conversation back in July after initial coverage of the tragedy went live. The arson marks the most deadly domestic attack to occur in Japan since World War II, and it sparked discussions of mental health in Japan. The alleged arsonist is said to have struggled with mental illness for some time, but police have yet to release any investigation notes on the topic. The last update given on the suspect was that they were being treated for severe burns at a hospital after being detained by police away from the crime scene.

As the investigation into the arson continues behind the scenes, Kyoto Animation and the anime fandom are left to pick up the pieces. Earlier this year, prefectural police releases the full list of victims who died in the arson despite pushback from federal authorities. A handful of the victims had their identities made public after their loved ones gave permission for them to be published. As for Kyoto Animation, the studio has gone back to work despite cancelling a slew of fan-meets. Millions of people donated funds to the company in support of its victims, and Kyoto Animation has since confirmed authorities have taken control of the donations and are parsing them out to those affected by the fire.