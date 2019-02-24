‘Legend of Zelda’ Fans Think It’s Time for an Anime Adaptation

The Legend of Zelda has had a rough go of it with animation. The franchise courted a now-infamous TV series shortly after it was made, but Nintendo has kept the iconic title from all things television since. However, if you ask fans, it is time the title took another swing but with anime this time.

Over on Twitter, a rising group of fans have started pushing for a Legend of Zelda anime. Those voice rose even louder when Nintendo informed fans a remake of Link’s Awakening is coming to the Nintendo Switch, and fans aren’t going away quietly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, a fan gathered screenshots of previous Legend of Zelda fan-animations along with the new reel announcing Nintedo’s next remake. The images were put side to side, showing fans what a well-done anime might look like. So, it is easy to see why fans jumped on board with the tweet.

“Put it on Netflix and have a team of writers as good as the Castlevania writers, and we got a series,” a fan known as Haywire Jordan rallied before Brian Johnston added in their own note.

“Plus…we’ve got the Zelda manga, which also proves another point a Zelda anime would do really well!”

In the past, fans have given their take on a Legend of Zelda anime. Some have attempted to give the franchise a Dragon Ball makeover by mimicking Akira Toriyama’s classic art style. Others have felt the Nintendo title leans more into Hayao Miyazaki’s whimsical art style, and there are some who’ve created full-on viral shorts which show how well the Legend of Zelda would suit anime lovers everywhere.

As for where such a series could go, fans are on the fence. There are several manga titles out based on Link’s adventures which are ripe for an adaptation. Still, plenty of fans are partial to the futuristic story found in Breath of the Wild with many wanting to learn more about Link’s past in Hyrule.

“I think I would love to see something like maybe set in BoTW time where it’s Zelda preparing for the return of Ganon and Link accompanying her as she travels around Hyrule and her challenges with trying to unlock her powers and kind of being forced into her destiny,” a fan named Jacob Bloomfield suggested.

For now, there are no plans to expand the Legend of Zelda with an anime, but other video game titles are heading to the screen. Netflix is pursuing original anime series for Castlevania as well as Devil May Cry. Other titles like Doom and Uncharted are also being courted by Hollywood studios.

So, are you ready to petition Nintendo for an anime now? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!