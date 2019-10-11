Breath of the Wild Fan-Video Showcases Link’s Anime Potential

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was one of the most successful games to arrive on both the Nintendo Switch and the Wii U, touted as one of the best games in a franchise that is already known for its epic installments. As Link attempted to destroy the growing evil that was Calamity Gannon, and once again save Zelda from a terrible fate, a brand new world opened up to him following a long sleep. Now, one fan has determined that this new world of Link and his friends and foes would make for an amazing anime franchise of its own, animating an action set piece straight from Breath of the Wild that makes a worthwhile argument!

Twitter User Blu_Shade shared this amazing animation that shows Link fighting against one of the standard, dangerous enemies from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild that required the sword wielding protagonist to use both his strength and his wits in order to claim victory:

Breath of the Wild introduced a lot of new gameplay mechanics into the world of the Legend of Zelda franchise. Link gaining the ability to cook a number of different meals and food items assisted him greatly in managing to mitigate the damage inflicted upon him during his adventures. The game also took a page from games like Dark Souls and Bloodborne, implementing a “stamina system” where players had to keep an eye on just how many actions they were attempting to perform at any given time.

The popular installment of the Legend of Zelda series became such a fan favorite that a sequel to Breath of the Wild was recently announced, promising to continue the tale of this particular Link and Zelda in a sequel. This isn’t something that normally happens in the Zelda franchise, as most of the time, we get a different Link and Zelda from different realities and timelines still clashing against Gannon and working through adventures that involve the Tri-Force and the Master Sword to name a few elements.

There have long been rumors about the Legend of Zelda getting its own television series, whether it be through an anime or through a live action series of episodic adventures. While we haven’t heard any news recently about a potential series, we’ll be sure to keep you up to date on any developments when it comes to a new medium for Link and his battle against Gannon!

What do you think of this animation that shines a brand new light on the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Zelda!