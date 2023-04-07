HIDIVE Will Announce Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero Acquistion (Exclusive)

HIDIVE as a streaming service is looking to compete with the other platforms out there that are focusing on the anime world. With the streaming service having its fair share of exclusive releases, HIDIVE is set to announce that it will be the exclusive platform to release the upcoming anime series, Level 1 Demon Lord And One Room Hero. While the title is certainly a mouthful, the unique premise for the series might make it an anime series to watch when it releases in the future.

The upcoming series will focus on a former hero named Max, who had previously defeated the aforementioned Demon Lord when he was much stronger than his current "Level One" self. Now taking the form of a much smaller version of his former glory, the antagonist finds the legendary hero in a one-room apartment and decides to help him reclaim his title as a hero. The series first began by creator "toufu" in 2019 as a manga, with the upcoming anime adaptation set to be created by studios Silver Link and Blade. Presently, the series has yet to confirm when it will arrive though it will be at some point this year, 2023.

(Photo: Silver Link & Blade)

Level 1 Demon And One Room Hero Trailer

If you haven't had the opportunity to see footage from this unique series, you can watch the first trailer below. It's clear that both the demon and the hero will be surrounded by strange characters from their magical world. Needless to say, it definitely appears as though the upcoming anime will be leaning heavily toward comedy thanks to the interactions between these wild characters.

If you're looking to learn more about Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero, the publisher of the manga, Seven Seas Entertainment, has an official breakdown of the manga, "Ten years ago, the hero Max defeated the Demon Lord. In order to regain his power, the Demon Lord went into a deep slumber...but when he awakens, his body is only a chibi version of its fearsome form. Now curious to see what his enemy is up to, the Demon Lord visits Max, only to discover the mighty hero living in a dirty one-room apartment. The Demon Lord decides to move in with Max and help his old enemy become a formidable opponent once more!"

What do you think of HIDIVE acquiring this bizarre series? What has been your favorite exclusive on the anime streaming service so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Level 1 Demon.