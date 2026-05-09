Netflix Breakout Anime Creator Breaks Silence on Live-Action Movie Success

One of Netflix‘s biggest anime hits has made its official live-action movie debut in Japan, and the creator behind it all is celebrating its success with a special new release for fans. Netflix has been really getting further into the anime game with lots of notable licenses and exclusives in the last few years, and each of them has gone on to finding their success with fans. One Shonen Jump anime in particular has been doing so well that it made its live-action debut in theaters, and has been taking over there too.

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Yuto Suzuki’s Sakamoto Days made its live-action feature film across theaters in Japan earlier this year, and has been doing very well for itself thus far. After the first season of the anime took over Netflix when it hit, the new movie is clearly doing the same. To celebrate the latest round of screenings in the region, Sakamoto Days creator shared a new sketch along with a special message shared with fans to commemorate how well it’s been doing so far. Check it out below.

Sakamoto Days Creator Celebrates Live-Action Film’s Success

Courtesy of Shueisha

“The movie ‘SAKAMOTO DAYS’ seems to be enjoyed by many people day after day, and I’m truly delighted!” Suzuki began in a special message to fans attending the live-action movie screenings. “I’ve been hearing voices from those encountering ‘SAKAMOTO DAYS’ for the first time, which has boosted my motivation to write the manuscript, and I’m grateful to everyone involved in the film!” As for the sketch, Suzuki noted how he tried to tap into all of the energy that was seen in the climax of the live-action movie with his interpretation.

“For this illustration, I tried drawing it with the final battle of the movie in mind, but both Meguro-san’s Sakamoto and Takahashi-san’s Shin are so cool that they can’t be fully captured in the illustration, so everyone planning to see it from now on, please look forward to it!” Sakamoto Days has been doing well so far, and fans are still waiting on the second season of its anime release in the near future. But no update has been confirmed thus far.

What’s Next for Sakamoto Days on Netflix?

Netflix

Sakamoto Days Season 2 was announced to be in the works not long after the first season came to an end, but has yet to confirm a release date or window as of the time of this writing. You can catch up with the first season of the series now streaming with Netflix in the meantime, and they will be streaming the second season when it hits as well. As for the live-action movie, no international release plans have been announced for it at of this time either unfortunately.

Sakamoto Days is also in the midst of its final arc with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and is likely to end within the next year (if a few more months at the most). It’s just one of many major franchises that is wrapping up their runs in a quicker fashion that might have been expected by fans, but at least it’s all just getting started when it comes to these adaptations keeping the franchise alive.

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