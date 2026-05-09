Bungo Stray Dogs Releases Official Statement Following Hilarious Controversy

Bungo Stray Dogs might not have the same popularity as other anime adaptations from Studio BONES, such as My Hero Academia and Fullmetal Alchemist, but the anime adaptation has found its fanbase. Since debuting with its anime adaptation in 2016, the story of the Armed Detective Agency has garnered not just multiple seasons, but spin-offs as well. This year will see a more hilarious iteration of this action-packed anime returning this summer, but Bungo Stray Dogs is making headlines months before then. In a hilarious twist, the anime’s official social media has shared a plea with fans not to take a specific and hilarious action.

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While Bungo Stray Dogs has become well known for its action-packed battles and emotionally charged story, the franchise has been well known thanks to its characters. Specifically, many of its characters receive their names from Japanese authors and writers throughout history. Thanks to this fact, many fans might often speak disparagingly of characters who share the name of beloved creators, which the anime franchise is hoping to clamp down on. Taking to social media, Bungo Stray Dogs shared the following message, “We have a request for all of you who always support us. One of the purposes of ‘Bungo Stray Dogs’ is to provide an opportunity for people to engage with literature, and we use the names of real literary figures in our stories. We ask that you refrain from using any expressions that may be disrespectful to actual fans of these literary figures or to the literary figures themselves.”

The Stray Dogs Are Coming

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

Following the season five finale, anime fans have been waiting to see if Bungo Stray Dogs will return for a sixth season. While season six has yet to be confirmed, this summer is set to see the return of the comedic spin-off series, Bungo Stray Dogs Wan. First released as a manga in 2015, the side story is far less serious than its predecessor, and much like the story that started it all, it is still releasing new chapters to this day. Wan is set to return this July and will once again see Studio BONES taking a crack at the lighter side of the Armed Detective Agency. This spin-off might fall under the Stray Dogs’ umbrella, but it has been helmed by creator Neco Kanai, who did not make the original series, as creator Kafka Asagiri was responsible for creating the ADA.

As for Bungo Stray Dogs’ main story, both the return of the anime and manga remain a mystery. Manga artist Kafka has been on hiatus for some time, with the franchise recently celebrating the tenth anniversary of its anime adaptation. Even without a return in sight, there are plenty of fans of the anime detective agency that are waiting for the Stray Dogs to finally return in their main storyline.

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