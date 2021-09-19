Lil Nas X Teases the Anime Inspo Behind His Met Gala Look

Lil Nas X is living his best life right now, and his fans are just along for the ride. If you did not know, the rapper is celebrating the release of his first full-length album, and it is topping the charts already. This debut comes shortly after Lil Nas X turned heads at the Met Gala with his three-part look, and it turns out part of the piece has roots in anime.

Over on Twitter, it was Lil Nas X himself who shared the inspo with fans online. The rapper posted pictures of himself donning a gorgeous golden suit of armor. In the collage, three of the shots were dedicated to Lil Nas X, but the fourth focused on a familiar character from the Fate/Stay franchise.

https://twitter.com/LilNasX/status/1437792994539810821?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

And who might it be? Well, if you know the Fate/Stay anime, you can probably guess who the muse was. It turns out Gilgamesh had some hand in this buzzworthy look, and fans are freaking out over the homage.

For those who don’t watch any of the Fate/Stay series, the fantastical story is broad to say the least. With dozens of titles under its belt, Fate/Stay has way more characters to its name than we care to count. One of them is Gilgamesh, and the antagonist pops up in most franchise entries. After all, the King of Heroes is one of the strongest fighters out there, and his arrogant attitude often clashes with our leads. But when it comes to grand mythos, Gilgamesh is hard to top in Fate/Stay.

Of course, the character is known for his ornate armor, and the ritzy look seems to have provided some inspiration to Lil Nas X. As for the rest of the rapper’s look, the regal look was birthed by Donatella Versace. The custom design was considered by critics and netizens to be one of the Met Gala’s best. So if we had to guess, Gilgamesh’s ego is probably bigger than usual these days…

What do you think of this anime inspo piece? Did Lil Nas X dominate the Met Gala with this Fate/Stay look or…?