Chainsaw Man Movie Reveals Theme Song, New Cast Additions

Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc is one of two major anime movies releasing this year, alongside Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle. The film recently received its biggest update yet, dropping an action-packed trailer at the ongoing Anime Expo in Los Angeles, California. Within the trailer is the new OP for Reze Arc, and it has fans even more excited for the film’s theatrical release. The movie has also added some phenomenal voice actors to its already impressive cast.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reze Arc is the feature film follow-up to Chainsaw Man‘s immensely successful first season. The anime, based on the manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto, premiered in 2022 and won Crunchyroll’s Anime of the Year award the following year. The 12 episode season, animated by studio MAPPA, was slightly controversial among fans of the manga due to some stylistic changes, but casual anime fans absolutely adored Denji’s selfish quest to live life to the fullest and, well… touch a boob.

Reze Arc Reveals a Bonkers OP That Fans Will Love

Play video

As well as the great animation by MAPPA, the complex characters, and the intense action, one of the highlights of Chainsaw Man‘s first season was its OP. “Kick Back,” by Kenshi Yonezu, was the anthem of the Fall 2022 anime season. The new OP has big boots to fill in Reze Arc. But the glimpses of the song from the new trailer sound incredibly promising.

‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ is the philosophy MAPPA has taken for Reze Arc, as Kenshi Yonezu is back to provide a second OP in a row for the hit anime franchise. The new track, “Iris Out,” will kick off the movie when it is released in US theaters on October 29th.

Following the release of the trailer, Yonezu commented on returning to Chainsaw Man for a second musical outing. “It’s a great privilege to continue my musical involvement from the TV anime series to the film,” his statement began. “I kept the Reze scenes from the original manga open around the clock, glaring at the pages as I worked on the song. I hope you enjoy it.”

Chainsaw Man Unveils New Cast Additions for Reze Arc

MAPPA

As well as the trailer and the new OP (there have been a lot of Chainsaw Man updates at Anime Expo this year), the Reze Arc movie also unveiled four new cast members. Hidenori Takahashi voices the Public Safety Devil Hunter Section 2’s “Vice Commander,” Kenji Akabane voices Section 2 member Nomo, Eri Kitamura voices the Typhoon Devil, and Kenji Nomura voices a “mysterious man” who is hunting Denji for the “heart of a chainsaw.”

Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc releases in Japanese theaters on September 19th, and arrives on US shores a month later on October 29th. Tatsuya Yoshihara, who directed two episodes of Season 1, is stepping up as the director of the movie, with Hiroshi Seko returning to pen the script.

Are you excited for Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc? What do you think of the new OP? Let us know in the comments below.

H/T: Chainsaw Man official website