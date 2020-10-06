Log Horizon Season 3 to Stream on Funimation

✖

Log Horizon will finally be returning for a third season next year, and now it has been confirmed that fans will be able to stream Season 3 with Funimation upon its release in Japan. First making its debut back in 2013, the anime based on Mamare Touno and Kazuhiro Hara's original novel series has been one of the many series fans have been asking to see another season of for several. The second season came to an end back in 2014, so it's been quite a while before the third season makes its debut.

After surprising fans with the confirmation that the third season of the series was in the works earlier this year, Log Horizon has confirmed that the third season of the series was going to be released as part of the Winter 2021 season. Thankfully, Funimation has confirmed fans will be able to check out the new season when it launches next year.

Kicking off on January 13th next year, the series was delayed from its initially intended October 2020 release due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Officially titled as Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table, the new season will be bringing back the staff and cast from the first two seasons of the series.

Prepare to return to Elder Tale. ✨ Log Horizon Season 3 is coming to Funimation this Winter! Read on: https://t.co/q0XB2Z6g6U pic.twitter.com/ZhJE2bhwC6 — Funimation (@FUNimation) October 5, 2020

The new season of the series has been confirmed to last for 12 episodes in total when it finally premieres, and features returning director Shinji Ishihira steering the wheel for Studio DEEN. As previously mentioned, cast members such as Takuma Terashima as Shiroe, Emiri Katou as Akatsuki and Tomoaki Maeno as Naotsug have all been confirmed to return for the third season when it makes its debut as part of the increasingly packed Winter 2021 anime schedule.

Log Horizon will be one of the biggest returning series of the Winter, but it's one of the many on the horizon. But what do you think? Are you excited to finally see a new season of Log Horizon is on the way? What did you think of the first two seasons from several years ago? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!