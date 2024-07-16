Logic Talks The Anime Boom

Anime is continuing to have a big impact on the world of pop culture as the medium grows with each passing year. Recently, artists such as Megan Thee Stallion have worn their love of anime on their sleeve in celebrating the medium. Recently, we here at ComicBook had the chance to chat with the rapper Logic when it came to his recent partnership with Crunchyroll to create a Cowboy Bebop fashion line and were able to pick his thoughts on his love of all things anime. With anime growing exponentially larger, Logic dove right into anime’s popularity and how things have changed since he first discovered the medium.

Logic might be a famous musician now, but that wasn’t the case when he was growing up. At eleven years old, he just so happened to discover the series, Cowboy Bebop, and his life was changed forever, “I haven’t thought until now that I’ve witnessed anime growing like it has. It’s so huge and I think because it was such a part of my life. Ever since I was a kid, the true discovery of anime and what that meant, it wasn’t just for kids, it was this expansion of art where I was brought in thanks to Cowboy Bebop, Lupin The 3rd, and Trigun, which are still my favorites to this day. It says a lot about human beings, whatever we discover, we think that’s the best.”

Logic’s Anime Adventure

The rapper continued, “To think about the incredible boom of anime is wild because I remember discovering it in sixth grade and for so many years, it was in the corners. When I hit high school, it became this huge thing and kids were walking around with Goku shirts. You keep discovering things and before you know it, you’re at Anime Expo and doing a panel with a thousand people there. So what’s it been like? It’s been great and it’s like watching a family member succeed.”

You can check out the Logic/Crunchyroll collaboration by clicking here as Spike and the bounty hunters of the Bebop sit front and center. In the past, Logic has weaved references to Spike Spiegel and his anime fellows into his music and he might just have more anime easter eggs on the way in his future music.

