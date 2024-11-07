Sometimes, you just need a good movie to watch, and streaming has made it easier than ever to pick one out. From blockbusters to indie titles, streaming has it all, and that includes a ton of anime. Today, anime is at the forefront of streaming queues all thanks to a movie by Studio Durian. Look Back is now streaming globally, and Amazon Prime users are flocking to the movie after a long wait.

If you did not realize, Amazon struck a deal with Studio Durian to bring Look Back to Prime Video globally on November 7th. The launch comes months after the film made its debut in Japan. Back in June, Look Back went live to quiet acclaim that has since snowballed into something huge. These days, Look Back is considered one of the best anime movies of 2024, and it is ready to compete on the global stage.

Look Back Is One of the Best Movies of 2024, Period

If you are not familiar with Look Back, the movie is based on a one-shot manga from Tatsuki Fujimoto. The creator of Chainsaw Man brought Look Back to life in July 2021 during a vacation of shorts. After going live, Look Back was universally praised for its nuanced story and challenging leads. In the manga’s first two days, it was read more than four million times, and Look Back became a contender for manga of the year.

Studio Durian ultimately earned the right to adapt Look Back into an anime, and it did so with director Kiyotaka Oshiyama on board. From writing to directing, the executive oversaw Look Back with a small team. The movie has gone on to earn more than $12 million at the global box office. During its limited run in the United States, licensor GKIDS stressed Look Back was one of its most in-demand movies to date. So of course, all eyes are now on Prime Video as it has made Look Back more accessible than ever.

And if you are on the fence about the film, well – do not let the hype fool you. Over on Rotten Tomatoes, Look Back has a critical rating of 100%, and its fan rating rests at 99%. Filled with gut-wrenching grief and quiet tenderness, Look Back has earned all of the praise it has earned. So if you want some cinematic catharsis, this is the film for you.

Love Look Back? Try Out These Other Anime Movies:

Look Back is a rather unique tale, but if you end up loving the movie, there are other anime flicks you may want to check out. So for a list of recommendations, read on below:

A Silent Voice: “After transferring into a new school, a deaf girl, Shoko Nishimiya, is bullied by the popular Shoya Ishida. As Shoya continues to bully Shoko, the class turns its back on him. Shoko transfers and Shoya grows up as an outcast. Alone and depressed, the regretful Shoya finds Shoko to make amends.”

The Boy and the Heron: “After losing his mother during the war, young Mahito moves to his family’s estate in the countryside. There, a series of mysterious events lead him to a secluded and ancient tower, home to a mischievous gray heron. When Mahito’s new stepmother disappears, he follows the gray heron into the tower, and enters a fantastic world shared by the living and the dead. As he embarks on an epic journey with the heron as his guide, Mahito must uncover the secrets of this world, and the truth about himself.”

Grave of the Fireflies: “On the final days of World War II, 14-year-old Seita and his four-year-old sister Setsuko are orphaned after their mother is killed during an air-raid by American forces in Kobe, Japan. After having a falling-out with their aunt, they move into an abandoned bomb shelter. With no surviving relatives and their emergency funds and rations depleted, Seita and Setsuko must struggle to survive their hardships as well as those of their country, which is on the losing end of the war.”

Perfect Blue: “Rising pop star Mima has quit singing to pursue a career as an actress and model, but her fans aren’t ready to see her go. Encouraged by her managers, Mima takes on a recurring role on a popular TV show, when suddenly her handlers and collaborators begin turning up murdered. Harboring feelings of guilt and haunted by visions of her former self, Mima’s reality and fantasy meld into a frenzied paranoia. As her stalker closes in, in person and online, the threat he poses is more real than even Mima knows.”

Paprika: “Prepare to enter the realm of fantasy and imagination — where reality and dreams collide in a kaleidoscopic mindscape of sheer visual genius. The magical tale centers on a revolutionary machine that allows scientists to enter and record a subject’s dream. After being stolen, a fearless detective and brilliant therapist join forces to recover the device — before it falls into the hands of a ‘dream terrorist’.”