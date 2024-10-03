Look Back, Anime's Top Film of 2024, Is Dominating Rotten Tomatoes

Tatuski Fujimoto might be best known as the manga artist responsible for creating Denji and his world of devils in Chainsaw Man, but the mangaka has also been known for creating short stories that tug on readers' heartstrings. Such is most definitely the case with Look Back, the manga story that has been adapted into an anime film and released in Japan this summer. Set to take North America by storm this week on October 4th, the film is being reviewed by critics in the West and has hit the ground floor running. On Rotten Tomatoes, the anime outing has earned a "100 percent rating", proving that this anime movie might be one of the best in the industry.

If you're unfamiliar with the story of Look Back, the short story was first released in 2021 and focuses on a pair of aspiring manga artists named Fujino and Kyomoto. The pair go from bitter rivals who help one another grow as artists to collaborators on a manga series that they hope will become the next big thing. Unfortunately, plans take a back seat to a horrific tragedy befalling the duo and Look Back examines the meaning of one's passion and what someone should do in the face of a giant loss in their lives.

Look Back is Fresh

Look Back might be made by Tatsuki Fujimoto but the anime film wasn't produced by Studio MAPPA, the same production house responsible for Chainsaw Man. Instead, Studio Durian took up the task of adapting Kyomoto and Fujino's story and thanks to promotional material anime fans around the world have seen how the studio has brought Fujimoto's work to life in a brand new way. As of the writing of this article, there are only around eleven reviews from major outlets available but said reviews are giving the film perfect, or nearly perfect scores.

Look Back debuts with a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes pic.twitter.com/00phmy0ETr — Delta (@Chainsawpedia) October 3, 2024

The movie itself, despite its rave review, has a run time that might throw anime fans for a loop. Instead of running for your typical amount of time, ninety minutes or more, Look Back's story runs for a little under one hour. Distributed by GKIDs, the movie has yet to state when it will hit home video though considering its critical success, Tatsuki Fujimoto's latest anime adaptation is one that's sure to send shockwaves in the medium.

The Other Works of Tatsuki Fujimoto

On top of Chainsaw Man and Look Back, Tatsuki Fujimoto has created stories that have garnered plenty of attention. Stories like Goodbye, Eri and Fire Punch blend unbelievable action with some tear-jerking moments. Both of these two manga projects have yet to be confirmed for an anime adaptation but based on Fujimoto's track record, anime fans will most likely see these on the screen at some point in the future.

On the Chainsaw Man front, a second season has yet to be confirmed for Denji and his fellow devil hunters following the success of season one. Luckily, the franchise is planning to release its first movie which will be billed as Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc. As of the writing of this article, Studio MAPPA has yet to reveal when this movie will arrive but it's sure to be a hit in theaters if season one was any indication.

Want to stay up to date on the works of Tatsuki Fujimoto? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Look Back, Chainsaw Man and more, and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Look Back arrives in North American theaters on October 4th.