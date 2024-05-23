Demon Slayer Cosplay Sheds Tears With Gyomei

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now back and running with Season 4 of the anime airing its new episodes this Spring, and one creative cosplay has found a way to shed tears with the Stone Hashira, Gyomei Himejima! Demon Slayer's newest season is adapting the Hashira Training Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, and with the fourth season of the series fans are getting reintroduced to the Hashira that fans first met during the very first season of the anime. But it's all business as the Hashira need to train for the major fights ahead against Muzan Kibutsuji and his final forces.

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc is tasking the Hashira with training in order to unlock each of their Demon Slayer marks like Tanjiro and the others were able to unleash in the previous season, and that means this newest season of the anime will be all training before the chaos of the series' final arcs kick into high gear. As the strongest Hashira, Gyomei still has yet to show off his stuff in full but has made an impact thanks to design alone. It's this tearful design that's been brought to life in a creative way by artist Low Cost Cosplay on Instagram. Check it out:

How to Watch Demon Slayer Season 4

You can now stream the first two episodes of Demon Slayer Season 4 with Crunchyroll (which has yet to confirm how many episodes it will last this Spring), but can also catch up on the first three seasons of Demon Slayer along with the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Arc movie streaming there as well while we wait for what's next. There has yet to be an announcement for the release of the new season's English dub as of the time of this publication. They tease what to expect from the anime on a whole as such:

"It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a 'demon slayer' so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."

If you wanted to check out the now complete original manga and read ahead instead, you can find Koyoharu Gotoge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba its entirety (with a paid subscription) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha's MangaPlus service.