Lost and Hawaii Five-O Star Daniel Dae Kim Joins Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender in Pivotal Role

Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender series has officially found its latest star. On Wednesday, reports indicated that Daniel Dae Kim has been cast in a series regular role in the upcoming live-action series, and will be portraying the Fire Lord Ozai, who also happens to be the father of Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu). Kim is best known for his roles on Lost, Hawaii Five-O, and Hellboy, and actually previously voiced a character in the original Avatar: The Last Airbender, playing General Fong in both the animated series and its 2007 video game. He joins a cast that also includes Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, and Ian Ousley as Sokka.

The series’ incarnation of Ozai is described as the ruthlessly-driven leader of the Fire Nation who he demands everyone live up to his impossible standards, especially his teenaged son, Prince Zuko. Ozai’s drive to conquer and unite the world under firebender rule is a family burden-he believes that it’s his destiny to finish a war started by his ancestors.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series will be showrun, executive produced, and written by Albert Kim, with directors on the series including Goi, Roseanne Liang, Jabbar Raisani and Jet Wilkinson.

“I mean, because it is such a beloved show, I feel like there is some pressure to do a great job,” Liu told ComicBook.com in an interview earlier this year. “And not that I’m doubting anyone or the project at all, but this is the biggest project and the biggest role that I’ve been able to take part in now, especially leading with a character like Zuko, who’s so complex and one of, if not the favorite, one of the favorites of the show with his fire bending and his history.”

“I’m just as much of a fan of Zuko as everyone else is,” Liu continued. “So I mean, obviously I’m excited because this is like a dream, but at the same time, it gets a little nerve-wracking. You know? To do a good job, and at the end of the day I can only do what I’m capable of, but I hope that people enjoy my performance.”

What do you think of Daniel Dae Kim joining the cast of Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!