How Regular Show: The Lost Tapes Ties Into Original Series Finale

Regular Show first brought its series to a close in 2017, but the story forged by Mordecai and Rigby on Cartoon Network has remained a fan-favorite ever since. This year, almost one decade after the series finale, the park and its employees are looking to return in a spin-off series dubbed Regular Show: The Lost Tapes. While the final episode might have featured an older Rigby and Mordecai having families of their own, the final moments of the last installment might give us an idea of what will take place in the side story and what timelines it might explore.

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For those who might not have seen the final episode of Regular Show, it features the unfortunate death of Pops, a long-time supporting character who has been with the park since the very start. Losing his life to his doppelganger, “Anti-Pops,” the park eventually returns to Earth after its outer space adventure and mourns their fallen friend. While we look into the future for the stars of the animated series, Pops is doing the same, having earned his place in heaven as he watches a VHS tape labeled “Regular Show.” While not labeled as “Lost,” you can surmise that the upcoming adventures will be a part of Pops’ diet of videotapes. As for what will be on the “tapes,” you can make some educated guesses.

The Lost Tapes Are About to be Played

Courtesy of Cartoon Network

In the initial promotional material for Regular Show: The Lost Tapes, we see the Mordecai and Rigby that we have come to know from the original series. They are still, seemingly, working at the park, riding their golf cart, and having a good time in the process. More than likely, these episodes, as a part of the spin-off, will highlight adventures that we never saw in the initial eight seasons but still took place in this time frame. This isn’t to say that we also couldn’t venture into the future, however.

As we see in the original series finale, Pops is watching the later years of Mordecai and Rigby, seemingly stopping alongside the finale when the cast reunites at the park one more time. Another animated series, Beavis And Butt-Head, returned to the screen with a revival that bounced between the present and the future. Focusing on older takes on the titular character, this Paramount series makes for a solid blueprint for what Regular Show: The Lost Tapes could do as well. Splitting the time between the characters we know while also venturing into how they act with families after their park days would make for an interesting wrinkle, and it has worked before in the past. Set to arrive on Cartoon Network on May 11th, the spin-off series has plenty of territory to navigate when it comes to the classic series that has been missing for almost a decade.

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