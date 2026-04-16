Regular Show Planning Major Event For The Lost Tapes Premiere

After years out of the limelight, Cartoon Network is preparing to bring back Mordecai, Rigby, and the other animated employees of the park from Regular Show. Regular Show: The Lost Tapes is an upcoming spin-off arriving next month, seemingly taking place during the original eight-season series. To get fans in the spirit of this hilarious series, Cartoon Network is planning to unleash a big event to revisit one of the cable network’s biggest franchises. With so much material to revisit or check out for the first time, Regular Show is doing its best to make sure fans remember the misadventures of Rigby and Mordecai.

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On May 6th, Cartoon Network will air a Regular Show marathon, starting from the very beginning of the series and moving in release order to get fans back up to speed. With Regular Show: The Lost Tapes arriving on May 11th, this makes for a good timeframe to return viewers to the bizarre world of Mordecai and Rigby. Thanks to the series running for eight seasons originally, with close to two hundred and fifty episodes to its name, don’t expect the entirety of the series to run on the cable network before its upcoming spin-off. Luckily, Regular Show is currently available to stream in its entirety on Hulu for those who might miss the Cartoon Network marathon.

How The Lost Tapes Work

Courtesy of Cartoon Network

Regular Show: The Lost Tapes, as far as we know, won’t be a sequel to the original series, which had a fairly conclusive ending. Following the death of Pops in a wild space adventure, Regular Show’s series finale took the chance to give us a look into the future of the cartoon’s stars. Viewers had the chance to see Rigby and Mordecai “all grown up,” while various other park employees aged as well. In the final moments, the park favorites are all shown in a reunion, bringing their large families with them for one final shot. Of course, the stinger of the series saw Pops seemingly watching all the adventures of the show on a VHS tape titled “Regular Show,” hinting at the idea that The Lost Tapes are a part of the deceased character’s collection.

Luckily, the upcoming spin-off will be bringing back quite a few members of its creative team and voice cast to bring back the misadventures of Mordecai and Rigby. JG Quintel, the creator of the franchise and voice of Mordecai, is back in the showrunner seat, with other members of the cast, William Salyers, Mark Hamill, Sam Marin, and Minty Lewis returning to their roles as Rigby, Skips, Muscleman, and Eileen, respectively. As of the writing of this article, the spin-off has reportedly been confirmed for forty-four episodes, making for quite the opening salvo for the franchise’s return. On top of the spin-off, Quintel is also working on a new animated series, SuperMutant Magic Academy, aiming to release later this year.

What do you think of Regular Show’s upcoming marathon to get fans prepared for the Lost Tapes? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via CN News