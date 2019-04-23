‘Lupin the Third Part 5’ Coming to Toonami

Toonami is currently in the midst of its Spring anime season, and the schedule has seen a big addition in The Promised Neverland and will get even stronger with the premiere of Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 later this May. But while fans are currently enjoying the Spring season, they can’t help but look forward to seeing what comes next. Now one huge series has been confirmed for the future line-up.

Toonami announced on their Facebook page that Lupin the Third Part 5 will officially be coming to the programming block on June 15th. There are unfortunately no time slot or schedule details at this time, but this is undoubtedly a strong license for the block.

Lupin the Third Part IV also previously aired on Toonami, but the franchise has been missing from the block ever since. Part 5 of the series is the sixth iteration of the anime overall, and aired in Japan last year. You can currently find the original Japanese release with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and they describe the series as such:

“Lupin’s current target: a key to a certain server facility. Once obtained, the information of all the customers and their funds from the world’s largest online bank will be in Lupin’s hands. There, they find the developer of the security system of the bank: Ami. Lupin and Jigen successfully capture Ami and bring her to their hideout. However, almost immediately upon their arrival, Zenigata and his men surround the place. Being at a loss as to why their location was exposed so easily, they discover an online show going viral. The show’s name: “Arrest Lupin III.”

This licensing comes at an unfortunate time for fans of the series, however, as original creator of the series Monkey Punch has passed away recently. For those unfamiliar with Lupin the Third, the series was originally created by Monkey Punch. The story follows the adventures of Arsene Lupin, a master thief from Maurice Leblanc’s series of novels. First appearing in Weekly Manga Action in 1967, the series has since spawned multiple manga series, six anime series, six OVAs, two live-action film, 25 TV specials, two musicals, music and drama CDs. The copyright for the series was previously wrapped in a suit with Maurice Leblanc, but has since expired meaning the series no longer has to go by other names in territories outside of Japan and the United States.

