New Macross Anime Announced

It looks like everything old is becoming new again. Just like Y2K trends and vinyl records, another retro title from entertainment's decades past is rearing its head once more. It turns out Macross is coming back to life with a new project, and we have learned Sunrise will be overseeing the project.

The update was shared this weekend as a stage event in Japan ended with the reveal. The Walker Final Live Tour 2023 ended with a big update as Sunrise confirmed there it is working on a new Macross project. At this time, we do not know what form this project is taking, but we do know it will be animated. So if you have missed Macross, listen up!

Sunrise's Macross comeback promises to revive the franchise has its most recent project. In Fall 2021, Macross Frontier made a splash as it dropped a feature film and short on audiences in Japan. Before that, Macross hit it big with modern audiences courtesy of Macross Delta. The series began in 2016, and it was a popular addition to the Macross franchise as a whole. After all, the mecha series was created in 1982, so Macross has been around for ages.

Of course, Macross has a heralded history with anime and the mecha genre, but you may know it by another name. Robotech was hugely popular in the United States, and the animated series was created using Macross. Super Dimension Fortress Macross was recut into the Robotech television series under the watch of Harmony Gold. Over the years, this partnership made it difficult for fans stateside to watch Macross as it was originally made, but those differences were eventually settled in 2021. Harmony Gold, alongside Big West and Studio New, struck a deal to distribute Macross outside of Japan alongside Robotech. And now, the team at Sunrise is ready to expand that deal by giving the world more Macross.

Want to know more about the hit mecha series? You can read up on Macross' official synopsis below:

"2009. Ten years of furious conflict and frenzied construction have turned an alien wreck into a human triumph: the colossal space battleship Macross. On the day of the ship's launch, the world waits with bated breath to witness mankind s next giant leap. Hovering above the planet though the Zentradi a merciless warrior race seeks to advance its agenda of destruction and conquest. When long-dormant systems aboard the Macross suddenly fire upon the alien fleet the ship meant to preserve humanity may become its undoing. A war of attrition erupts taking mankind across the solar system and beyond in a fight to justify its existence!"4

What do you think about this latest project announcement? What do you want to see from this next Macross title? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.