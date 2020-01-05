New Madoka Magica Anime Shares Opening Theme

Although the original 12 episode series came to an end nine years ago, Puella Magi Madoka Magica has made such a huge impact on fans that it’s spawned a number of sequel films and other entries inspired by this original series. It’s made such an impact that fans have been asking for more of this franchise ever since that original anime came to an end, and now we have a sort of continuation of that series with Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story. The series has officially made its debut, and with the debut of its first episode also came the full reveal of its opening theme.

The series’ opening theme is titled “Kakawari,” and is performed by the actresses behind Iroha Tamaki, Yachiyo Nanami, and Tsuruno Yui. Although the new opening theme focuses on the new characters being introduced in this new side series, there’s a brief look at some imagery and characters that fans of the original series should recognize. You can check it out below thanks to @Kirari_star on Twitter:

Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story is based off a mobile game of the same name and follows a young girl named Iroha Tamaki as she searches for her missing younger sister Ui in the strange city of Kamihama, where various magical girls are gathering to do battle. Meeting with Madoka, the main character of the mainline series, as she’s searching for a missing Homura, Iroha becomes a magical girl fueled by a wish to rescue her sister from a strange illness.

You can currently find the series streaming on FunimationNOW alongside its release in Japan, and Crunchyroll and HIDIVE will offer the series at a later date. Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story is directed by Gekidan Inu Curry and original Madoka Magica series director Yukihiro Miyamoto for SHAFT. Takumi Ozawa is composing the music, Yota Tsuruoka is directing the sound, and the original character designs are provided by Ume Aoki.

The anime series features an original character, Kuroe, performed by Kana Hanazawa, and she joins the previously confirmed cast of Momo Asakura as Iroha Tamaki, Sora Amamiya as Yachiyo Nanami, Shiina Natsukawa as Tsuruno Yui, Ayane Sakura as Felicia Mitsuki, Yui Ogura as Sana Futaba, Mikako Komatsu as Momoko Togame, Ayaka Ohashi as Kaede Akino, and Kaori Ishihara as Rena Minami.