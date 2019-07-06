Madoka Magica Staff Promises the Series “Has Not Ended Yet”

Puella Magi Madoka Magica came to a pretty conclusive end after its initial series run, but the series proved to be such a major hit that it eventually morphed into an entire franchise with new film sequels and even a new anime based on a mobile game releasing sometime this year. But it turns out that SHAFT will be returning to the original series universe in the future.

During a panel at Anime Expo 2019 promoting the upcoming Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Gaiden anime series, the staff behind the franchise promised that the original Madoka Magica series was not over in the slightest.

Videos by ComicBook.com

VA Chiwa Saito and SHAFT President Mitsutoshi Kubota confirm that the original “Madoka Magica” series is not over yet pic.twitter.com/gabOn4auzd — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd8I8) July 6, 2019

Chiwa Saito, the voice of Homura Akemi in the series, stated, “So, how should I say this, Madoka Magica the actual series, has not ended yet. So Homura will definitely come back again thanks to [SHAFT President Mitsutoshi Kubota].” Elaborating further, Saito mentioned seeing more Homura again, “So you’ll definitely see more regular Homura, but wait a minute I’m Akuma right now, so I’ll go from Akuma to regular Homura. So please everyone remember me, and keep me close to your heart, alright?”

After the end of the original series, the franchise shifted its focus to new protagonist Homura Akemi in the three films following the release of the original series. So with this new spin-off series soon premiering, which features an entirely different cast of magical girls, fans will certainly be anxious to see Homura Akemi again.

And like Saito teased, Akemi was left in a rough place when fans last saw her. Whether the series continues in an anime series or new film, it seems SHAFT has a solid in mind as to how to continue the original series.

Puella Magi Madoka Magica was originally produced as a joint effort between Studio Shaft and Aniplex. Directed by Akiyuki Shinbo and written by Gen Urobuchi, the series follows middle school students named Madoka and Sayaka who happen upon a mysterious creature named Kyubey. It tells them that they can have any wish they want granted in exchange for imbuing them with magical powers meant to fight witches. The series is especially known by fans for twisting common conceptions of the magical girl genre and generally being a dark series contrasting with its art design.