Bleach/Boruto Studio Announces New Magical Girl Anime

Studio Pierrot has a lot on its plate thanks primarily to the Soul Society as the third part of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's anime will return this year. On top of bringing Ichigo Kurosaki and his fellow Shinigami to life, the production house also worked on the likes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Yu Yu Hakusho, and Black Clover. While the studio has yet to state the exact release dates for Boruto and Ichigo, Pierrot has announced that it is bringing a classic anime series back to the forefront after decades away from the limelight.

Magical Angel Creamy Mami first debuted in 1983, meaning that it predates Sailor Moon by a handful of years. Following the success of the manga, the story focusing on the protagonist Yuu would receive its own anime adaptation in 1984. Ironically enough, the original anime was produced by Pierrot decades ago, so returning to the series shouldn't come as too much of a surprise based on the production house's history with this magical girl anime series.

Pierrot Returns To Their Magical Girl

Pierrot didn't reveal when we can expect the Magical Angel Creamy Mami project to arrive but the studio did drop a new trailer that revisited the original series while offering anime fans a new image. The timing of the announcement coincided with the fortieth anniversary of the last episode of the previous anime, proving that the production house still remembers its preview work on the franchise.

If you want to check out the original anime adaptation that arrived in the 1980s, it's currently available to stream on Tubi and Amazon's Freeve. Here's how the streaming services describe the classic anime series, "Creamy Mami is about a young girl, Yuu, who after seeing a spaceship is given the power to use magic for one year. She is also given 2 cats, Poji and Nega, to watch over and guide her. Using her magic powers to transform into the idol Creamy Mami, Yuu must work hard at acting, singing, helping her parents at their crepe shop, fighting aliens and bad guys, going to school, plus try to get the affections of her childhood friend Toshio."

