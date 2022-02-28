Mamoru Hosoda’s Belle Confirms Dates for Blu-ray and Digital Releases

Belle, the newest feature film from famed director Mamoru Hosoda, has now officially revealed its Digital, Blu-ray and DVD release dates! Hosoda is one of the most well known directors among anime fans for his work with films such as Summer Wars, Wolf Children, The Boy and the Beast, and more, and recently came back with a new effort in order to help celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Studio Chizu. Bringing in talents from all over the world for this new production, and has been a success both with critics and fans for its theatrical run. Now it’s going to hit in a whole new way!

With its successful run last year, Belle is now gearing up for a whole new level of success on home video with its digital and Blu-ray/DVD releases. GKIDS has officially announced that Belle will be first releasing on digital platforms on May 3, and will hit Bluray + DVD on May 17th. The film will also be getting an exclusive Steelbook release with Target, and to celebrate, GKIDS has dropped a special new trailer to hype up the upcoming release. You can check it out below:

The Blu-ray/DVD combo will feature some new special features that will go behind-the-scenes of the movie, dig deeper into its production, reveal more of director Mamoru Hosoda’s thoughts on the project and more. Including both the Japanese and English audio versions of the film, the English dub cast of the film includes the likes of Chace Crawford, Manny Jacinto, Kylie McNeill, Hunter Schafer, Paul Castro Jr., David Chen and many more. GKIDS officially describes Belle as such:

“From the celebrated Academy Award-nominated director Mamoru Hosoda and Studio Chizu, creators of Mirai, Wolf Children, Summer Wars, and more, comes a fantastical, heartfelt story of growing up in the age of social media. Suzu is a shy, everyday high school student living in a rural village. For years, she has only been a shadow of herself. But when she enters “U”, a massive virtual world, she escapes into her online persona as Belle, a gorgeous and globally-beloved singer. One day, her concert is interrupted by a monstrous creature chased by vigilantes. As their hunt escalates, Suzu embarks on an emotional and epic quest to uncover the identity of this mysterious “beast” and to discover her true self in a world where you can be anyone.”

