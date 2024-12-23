Legendary Director Mamoru Hosoda Shares First Look at Next Movie, Coming in 2025

Mamoru Hosoda, legendary director behind films such as Belle, has a new movie coming next year and the first look has been shared at what to expect. If you’re a fan of great anime feature films, then you have likely seen many of the works released by Mamoru Hosoda. The director has been behind some of the most notable works such as Digimon Adventure, and was even an animator that helped bring Broly to life in Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan. Hosoda has made a name for himself with fantastical films with artful concepts, and now a new movie project is on the way.

Studio Chizu and Mamoru Hosoda have officially announced their next major movie project, Scarlet. This will be Hosoda’s first film since the release of Belle back in 2021, and teases that it will feature a story about a princess who “transcends time and space.” To hype up what to expect from this new movie, Studio Chizu has revealed the first look at Scarlet and what is likely the main character that inspired the movie’s title. You can check out the first look art for Scarlet below:

What Is Scarlet?

As announced by Studio Chizu (and further reported by Variety), Scarlet will be directed by Mamoru Hosoda and is a new collaboration with Sony Pictures (the first time the two companies will be working together). Toho will be overseeing the film’s release in Japan when it comes to theaters next year with Sony Pictures overseeing its international theatrical release with a planned launch in the United States some time next year as well. So it won’t be too much longer before fans can check out this next major effort from Hosoda.

The director is also serving as producer alongside Studio Chizu co-founder Yuichiro Saito and Nozoumu Takahashi with Toshimi Tanio from Nippon TV. The film does not have a concrete release date as of the time of this publication, nor have many story details been revealed. This also includes other members of the production staff, and the voice cast (along with a potential English dubbed release) has yet to be revealed as of this time either. But this first look at Hosoda’s creative pedigree alone are enough to be excited for the new project.

Who Is Mamoru Hosoda?

Along with his work on Digimon Adventure and Dragon Ball Z, Hosoda is likely more well known among anime fans for his directorial feature film efforts. These include standout critical hits such as Summer Wars, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, Wolf Children, Mirai and more. Hosoda’s films have been big hits with critics and fans alike, and Mirai even broke ground as the first anime film outside of Studio Ghibli to be nominated for Best Animated Film at the Academy Awards. It unfortunately didn’t win, but ultimately made huge waves for Hosoda.

Anime has seen greater success in theaters for the last couple of years thanks to the quick turnarounds from their initial launches in Japan, and now creators like Hosoda will be able to share their collaborative works to as wide of an audience much faster than ever before. The director often shares stories that push the visual fidelity of anime to a much higher place than fans ever might expect to see, and that’s what makes each new release exciting. They have been very different movies, and you can find many of them now streaming with Crunchyroll if you wanted to check out some of Hosoda’s classics.

