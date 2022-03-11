Mamoru Hosoda Honors Pixar’s Turning Red With New Art

Mamoru Hosoda, the famed creator behind feature films such as Belle, Summer Wars, Digimon Adventure Our War Game! and more has celebrated the release of Pixar’s newest movie, Turning Red, on Disney+ with a special new sketch! The newest Disney/Pixar effort has finally hit the Disney+ streaming service and fans have already noticed how there are some small allusions and shouts outs to the anime world. One notable scene in particular is actually inspired by the works of Mamoru Hosoda as Turning Red’s director Domee Shi confirmed in a recent interview with Hosoda as well to celebrate the movie’s worldwide release.

Disney released a special interview between Mamoru Hosoda and Domee Shi as the two of them opened up about their work with Belle and Turning Red respectively. It was revealed that Turning Red indeed has a direct shout out to Hosoda’s The Girl Who Leapt Through Time and Hosoda praised Shi’s work with CGI animation and crafted a wholly unique story as a creator. As part of the celebration for the interview, Hosoda brought the two worlds together with a special sketch featuring Turning Red’s Meilin and Belle’s getting along as one would expect! Check it out along with the interview below as shared by Comic Natalie:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Turning Red is now streaming on Disney+ and Belle will be releasing on digital platforms on May 3, and will hit Bluray + DVD on May 17th. Including both the Japanese and English audio versions of the film, the English dub cast of the film includes the likes of Chace Crawford, Manny Jacinto, Kylie McNeill, Hunter Schafer, Paul Castro Jr., David Chen and many more. GKIDS officially describes Belle as such:

“From the celebrated Academy Award-nominated director Mamoru Hosoda and Studio Chizu, creators of Mirai, Wolf Children, Summer Wars, and more, comes a fantastical, heartfelt story of growing up in the age of social media. Suzu is a shy, everyday high school student living in a rural village. For years, she has only been a shadow of herself. But when she enters “U”, a massive virtual world, she escapes into her online persona as Belle, a gorgeous and globally-beloved singer. One day, her concert is interrupted by a monstrous creature chased by vigilantes. As their hunt escalates, Suzu embarks on an emotional and epic quest to uncover the identity of this mysterious “beast” and to discover her true self in a world where you can be anyone.”

What do you think? Have you checked out Turning Red or Belle yet? Are you even more curious to check the both of them out now? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!