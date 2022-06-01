New Manga Report Details Industry’s Mid-Year Sales Updates

The medium of manga has never been selling more than in these past few years, with the world of anime becoming more popular around the globe. With manga even managing to surpass sales of North American comic books in the West, a new sales chart shows us how some of the top stories within the realm of anime are doing for the first half of 2022 while also showing us which properties have ascended to the top of the charts.

As it stands, according to the outlet Oricon, the top five highest-selling manga for the first half of 2022 include, in this order, Jujutsu Kaisen, Tokyo Revengers, Spy x Family, One Piece, and My Hero Academia. Considering that this chart accounts for the time period of November 2021 to March 2022, it will be interesting to see how these titles do for the remainder of the year when it comes to the overall number of volumes currently in circulation. Overall, it seems as though the overall sales figures haven’t been as big as 2020 and 2021 for this same mid-year time period, though this doesn’t account for worldwide tallies.

To break down the numbers even more, Jujutsu Kaisen sold around 9.3 million copies of its manga, Tokyo Revengers sold around 7.2 million, Spy x Family sold around 4.8 million, One Piece sold around 4.1 million, and My Hero Academia sold around 2.9 million. These top titles have fluctuated wildly in comparison to last year, with Jujutsu Kaisen for example down around sixty percent in sales in comparison to last year at the same time, while Tokyo Revengers was up over thirty percent.

The worlds of anime and manga have become a lucrative business not just in Japan, but all over the world as sales have continued to skyrocket and aren’t showing any signs of slowing significantly in the near future, even with COVID-19 lockdowns easing in many countries.

