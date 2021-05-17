Mark Millar Hypes Upcoming Supercrooks Anime

✖

If you did not know, Mark Millar is planning to bring some of his best work to Netflix in what is being called the Millarverse. The comic legend has a slew of projects in the works at Netflix, and one of them happens to be Supercrooks. Now, Millar is hyping fans up for the project and doing so with a special message on Twitter.

The post came recently with Millar wrote a short message to fans after binging several episodes of the anime adaptation. "Kids up early and joined me to watch the first 5 episodes of Supercrooks before school. The entire thing was in Japanese, but we were MESMERISED. This show is absolutely insane from start to finish and genuinely hilarious," he wrote.

(Photo: Millar / Yu)

"It's 13 eps in total as previously announced, but I had to plot lots of new stuff as the book just a short 4 issues. My co-creator Leinil Yu [is] back to design all the new characters. What a treat this is. You're going to LOVE it!"

For those unfamiliar with Supercrooks: The Heist, the comic came to life in 2021 with Millar and Yu tackling the project. The story ran for four issues, and its colorful array of villains made it a favorite with fans. It is no surprise that Netflix opted to adapt Supercrooks as part of the Millarverse, and fans can read up on the comic before its anime goes live. You can check out the series' official synopsis below:

"One last heist. That's what they all say, right? Just one final score, and everyone can retire and take up fishing. Thing is, the jails are filled with super villains who thought the same thing, and got busted. But the Heat's in a jam. He's run up the kind of gambling debt that - if he can't pay it back in cash - will be paid in blood. Nobody wants to see the most beloved supercrook of all time rubbed out by the mob - especially his biggest fan, Johnny Bolt. And Johnny's got a plan to help the Heat and make all his buddies disgustingly rich at the same time.

Unfortunately for Johnny's recruits, they have to head to Spain and rob the world's most notorious super villain blind. And that's where things get tricky.

