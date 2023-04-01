Mashle: Magic And Muscles Shares Hilarious April Fools Visual

What would happen if you were to take Saitama from One-Punch Man and drop him into the magical world of Harry Potter? Well, you might get a story that isn't too far off from the upcoming spring anime adaptation, Mashle: Magic And Muscles. In the anime series from creator Hajime Komoto, fans were introduced to Mash, the young protagonist who picked up weights rather than wands to help him live a quiet life. Now, the upcoming series has gotten into the spirit of the season with its own April Fool's Day prank.

The Mashle manga first debuted as a part of Weekly Shonen Jump in 2020, and while the series might be fresh, the mangaka who created this magical universe has stated that the end is nigh for the series. The Mashle anime adaptation is set to arrive on April 7th, with A-1 Pictures looking to bring Mash and his magical adventures to life. While the protagonist is able to punch his way through some magical adversaries, he'll receive some help from new allies along the way.

Mashle: April Fools And Muscles

The Official Twitter Account for Mashle shared the hilarious new poster prior to the anime's release date later this month. Placing Mash front and center, a good majority of Mash's allies in the image take on his aesthetic. While there are certainly more than a few options to choose from when it comes to the anime spring season in 2023, Mashle: Magic And Muscles is looking to carve out a place for itself amongst the anime community.

If you haven't had the chance to check out Mashle's manga, here's how Crunchyroll describes the official series, "This is a world of magic. This is a world in which magic is casually used by everyone. In a deep, dark forest in this world of magic, there is a boy who is single-mindedly working out. His name is Mash Burnedead, and he has a secret. He can't use magic. All he wanted was to live a quiet life with his family, but people suddenly start trying to kill him one day and he somehow finds himself enrolled in Magic School. There, he sets his sights on becoming a 'Divine Visionary,' the elite of the elite. Will his ripped muscles work against the best and brightest of the wizarding world? The curtain rises on this off-kilter magical fantasy in which the power of being jacked crushes any spell!"