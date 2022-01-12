Adult Swim Brings Another One of Its Final Seasons to HBO Max

When it comes to cable and animation, there are few programs that get fans quite like Adult Swim. The groundbreaking block is still on air years after its debut, and Adult Swim has embraced tons of original series in that time. Now, you can watch one of its original in full on HBO Max as the streaming service has brought Squidbillies‘ final season to its catalog.

Yes, that is right. Season 13 of Squidbillies is now streaming on HBO Max. If you happen to be a subscriber, you can add the series to your queue and brace yourself for a 132-episode marathon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those unfamiliar with Squidbillies, the series was created in April 2005 before it earned a full series order for that October. The animated series came to an end last December after over 15 years on air. Created by Jim Fortier and Dave Willis, the popular series is known for its crude animation and redneck humor that has become popular the world over.

The show itself follows a group of mud squids who live in Georgia up around the Blue Ridge Mountains. Know for their redneck brood, the so-called Squidbillies include an alcoholic father Early, a teenage son Rusty, a Granny, a mother, and a little sister. Over the year, the Cuyler family has gone through a lot in the series, and now all of their exploits can be found on HBO Max.

Of course, this isn’t the only Adult Swim series you can binge on the service. Other shows like Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Rick and Morty, The Boondocks, Metalocalypse, and more can be found streaming for subscribers right now if you’re interested. And starting next month, the program’s latest original series Smiling Friends will make its move to HBO Max to keep things fresh!

Have you seen this final season of Squidbillies yet? What else are you binging over on HBO Max?