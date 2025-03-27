Adult Swim’s Lazarus Reveals Cowboy Bebop Style Opening Credits & New Soundtrack: Watch

Play video

As well as creating phenomenal anime like Cowboy Bebop, Samurai Champloo, Space Dandy, Kids on the Slope, and many more, Shinichiro Watanabe’s works have also given fans some of the most iconic anime soundtracks of all time. The legendary director could be delivering another hit with his upcoming series, Lazarus, as three tracks from the new show were just released online, including its OP, “Vortex,” by Kamasi Washington. On top of the songs, we now have our first look at the show’s gorgeous opening credits.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lazarus throws Shinichiro Watanabe back into the sci-fi genre. Set in the future where most of humanity’s diseases have been cured by a miracle drug, a group of five ragtag agents must hunt down the elusive Dr. Skinner (the creator of the drug) when it is revealed that the medicine will kill everyone who has taken it within three years. The trailers for Lazarus have teased the show’s beautiful animation by MAPPA, fight choreography by John Wick‘s Chad Stahelski, and now its opening credits and soundtrack by various talented musicians.

Lazarus‘ Opening Credits Give Serious Cowboy Bebop Vibes

Ahead of Lazarus‘ premiere on Adult Swim on April 5th, the show’s opening credits have been revealed. Watanabe’s past shows are renowned for their catchy OPs and gorgeous credits, and Lazarus appears to be no different. Debuting the new OP, “Vortex,” by Kamasi Washington, the song features enough jazz to put Cowboy Bebop to shame. As well as the track, the show’s opening credits have been revealed, and it’s going to feel so good vibing out to this each week before the new episodes.

Speaking of Cowboy Bebop, the visuals for Lazarus‘ credits feel very reminiscent of Shinichiro Watanabe’s seminal 1998 classic (not the Netflix remake!). The new opening credits use a similar graffiti style, stark color palette, and silhouette to Cowboy Bebop. Lazarus could be the unofficial Cowboy Bebop sequel we never got.

MAPPA

Shinichiro Watanabe’s Lazarus Features a Killer Soundtrack

As well as the opening credits, three tracks from the show’s soundtrack have been released on streaming and YouTube. The first is Kamasi Washington’s “Vortex,” which is six minutes in total length on streaming.

In Watanabe’s past works, he has leaned toward a single genre of music for each project. But, Lazarus appears to be a combination of everything the director loves. The three tracks have three very distinct styles. “Dark Will Fall (Ft. Jacob Lusk)” by Bonobo is a lot more soulful than fans may have been expecting. But the track feels instinctively cinematic, and we can already imagine it being used over a heartbreaking scene.

Finally, “Dexion,” by Floating Points encapsulates the musical vibe that many thought Watanabe was going for with Lazarus. The trance/techno song is reminiscent of what was heard in the show’s very first trailer, released over a year ago. This is what we want to hear as Axel is busting his way out of prisons and fighting goons in a sci-fi city.

But that’s not all. As well as the above tracks, each artist has produced an entire LP for the series. These LPs will be released on April 11.

H/T: Sony Music Press Release