Lazarus Releases Exciting Prison Fight Clip Ahead of April Release: Watch

The debut of Shinichiro Watanabe’s Lazarus is fast approaching. To get fans excited about the new show from the mind of Cowboy Bebop and Samurai Champloo‘s creator, a new sneak peek has been revealed, highlighting a beautiful action scene from the new show. As well as the killer soundtracks and overall immaculte vibes, Watanabe knows how to create great action, and Lazarus appears to be no different.

Lazarus is yet another original anime from Watanabe. Set in the not-too-distant future, the series follows a ragtag team who are desperately hunting for the mysterious Dr. Skinner, a scientist who tricked the world into taking a “miracle cure” that will kill everyone within three years. The titular task force, comprising Axel, Doug, Christine, Leland, and Eleina, has just 30 days to find Dr. Skinner and develop a vaccine to save the population. There’s just one problem… Dr. Skinner hasn’t been seen in three years.

Lazarus Teases John Wick-Esque Action In Latest Trailer

The new teaser released by Adult Swim shows off a hyper-stylized prison fight scene from Lazarus. The action in Watanabe’s work has always been grounded, avoiding Super Saiyan-like powers for realistic hand-to-hand combat. Lazarus is taking things a step further as none other than John Wick‘s director, Chad Stahelski, designed the action choreography for the series.

In the scene, Axel fights his way out of a prison, using various martial arts to overpower the guards. The John Wick influence flies off the screen, as Axel blends Spike Spiegel’s over-the-top spinning kicks with the judo and jiu-jitsu John Wick is known for. Add to that a funky/jazzy score, and Lazarus already looks to be another hit for Watanabe.

Lazarus is being produced by Sola Entertainment, with animation by MAPPA. Shinichiro Watanabe is confirmed to be directing every episode. Kamasi Washington, Floating Points, and Bonobo are overseeing the show’s score, with the aforementioned Stahelski working on action design and choreography. Washington performs the unrevealed OP, “Vortex,” while the ending theme song, “Lazarus,” is performed by the English rock band, The Boo Radleys.

What Should We Expect From Lazarus?

For many, Lazarus is one of the most anticipated new shows of 2025. While Cowboy Bebop and Samurai Champloo are Watanabe’s two most lauded works, he is also the mind behind Space Dandy, Macross Plus, Terror in Resonance, and Carole & Tuesday, among many others. Bebop and Champloo were many people’s introductions to anime. So, to see Watanabe return with another sci-fi series is immensely exciting.

Lazarus looks to be the vibey sci-fi story fans were hoping for. Axel feels like Spike Spiegel reincarnated, while the rest of the supporting cast all boast interesting and unique characteristics. Character details remain thin. But, knowing Watanabe’s work, expect every character to be more than meets the eye. Lazarus debuts on Adult Swim on April 5th, before streaming on Max on April 6th.

