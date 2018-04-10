‘Megalo Box’ May Be Spring 2018’s Unexpected Anime Superstar

The Spring 2018 anime season has been held in high regard for fans and they were excited to see as many of the new series as they could. Classic series returned, recently popular series received new seasons, and popular mangas got their adaptations.

But one series fans did not see coming is Megalobox, the 50th Anniversary project from the Ashita no Joe series. The series has managed to make an impression on fans during this busy season due to its nostalgic, striking art style that’s leading to fans invoking names like Cowboy Bebop and Samurai Champloo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Along with a nostalgic art style, the series’ setting also reminds fans of classic anime series since it has a grounded world with a slight injection of science fiction and steampunk.

And then someone punches someone else in the face, and the series kicks into high gear first episode. Read on to see what fans are saying about Spring 2018’s surprise series Megalobox and tell us what you thought of the first episode in the comments!

@Yuyucow

Megalo Box isn’t the first show to rely on Hisashi Mori’s impactful art to capture something raw in the introduction that immediately grabs the attention of the viewers, but he seems like a particularly good fit for its aesthetic. pic.twitter.com/enYQIA6u6t — kViN (@Yuyucow) April 6, 2018

@PixelatedCrisis

@CommodoreLaz

@cratesofhippos

Wow, so Megalobox really is a show from 1998 that has come to live in the modern times. I’m extremely OK with that. pic.twitter.com/DgRbpEj5fF — Dan (@cratesofhippos) April 5, 2018

@vermillionair3

Seriously Megalobox is so far up my alley it hurts:

-Dirty, exquisitely detailed setting evocative of the best of 80s/90s grunge

-Fantastically retro character designs

-Hip-hop soundtrack

-Hosoyan is the main character, who is named fucking “Junk Dog” (amazing) — Marc comes in like a Lion (@vermillionair3) April 5, 2018

@Camalange

MEGALOBOX is fucking SICK



I DIDN’T WANT THE EPISODE TO END



IT’S ONE EPISODE IN AND I ALREADY WANT TO WATCH IT AS A MOVIE pic.twitter.com/d5kM0H4REx — Camalange (@Camalange) April 6, 2018

@Nibellion

@joeyweiser

@CrankyConstruct

I know Heroaca’s back and all that, but more importantly please watch MEGALOBOX.



Just do it, alright? pic.twitter.com/jNCgCsbVOB — Cranky (@CrankyConstruct) April 8, 2018

@vestenet