Megalobox Season 2 Shares Reported Release Window

Megalobox was one of the most surprising anime releases of 2018 because it not only was a re-imagining of Asao Takamori’s Ashita no Joe in celebration of its 50th Anniversary, but the series invoked several more nostalgic vibes of 1990s anime classics. The series wrapped its 13 episode run, and there was no indication that it would ever be returning for a second season. But TMS Entertainment surprised once again by announcing that the series would indeed be returning for a second season, and now it’s a matter of waiting for its release. But how long will that be exactly?

A new reported release window for the second season has surfaced online, and @animetv_jp on Twitter posits that the second season will be launching in late 2020 to early 2021. With the second iteration only confirmed to be “in development” during the initial announcement, this is our first window for the new season.

Confirmed to be in development, all we know about Megalobox 2 currently is that it will take place seven years after the end of the first season. The first mysterious teaser for the new project shares a look at older versions of Joe and Sachio, and quick looks at some of Joe’s rivals. But no sight of characters like Yuri or Nanbu just yet. But if this release window holds true, we’ll be getting more concrete information about the second season late next year.

Megalobox is an original anime project produced by TMS Entertainment in celebration of Ashita no Joe‘s 50th Anniversary. The first season of the series was directed by Yo Moriyama, Katsuhiko Manabe and Kensaku Kojima wrote the scripts, and hip-hop artist Mabanua composed the music for the series. Ashita no Joe was originally created by Ikki Kajiwara (under the pen name Asao Takamori) with illustrations by Tetsuya Chiba for Weekly Shonen Magazine in 1968.

You can currently find Megalobox streaming on Crunchyroll with English subtitles, and the English dub of the series previously aired on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block. Megalobox is officially described as such:

“A desolate land stretches out from the city of poverty. A motorcycle speeds recklessly, blowing clouds of sand and dust. The rider is the protagonist of this story – he has neither a name nor a past. All he has is his ring name, “Junk Dog” and a technique for rigging MEGALOBOX matches with his pal Gansaku Nanbu, which they use to support their hand-to-mouth lives. JD is bored, resigned, and unfulfilled. Yuri has been the reigning champion of MEGALOBOX for the past few years. He has the skills and presence of a true champion. This is a story of JD and his rival, Yuri.”