Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Anime-Approved Manicure

Megan Thee Stallion may be a famous singer and Instagram model, but she has spent the past several months showing off one of her lesser known obsessions, anime. With a photo shoot that designed her outfit and appearance similar to that of My Hero Academia’s “hot and cold hero”, Shoto Todoroki, and various memes being created by fans placing her into the world of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, it’s clear that the medium has a hold on the popular “netizen”. Now, proving just how deep her love of anime goes, Megan Thee Stallion has shown off her latest makeover that gave her a manicure that would be approved by any anime fan the world over.

Megan Thee Stallion shared her new anime fingernails via her Official Twitter Account, with the nails matching her stunning yellow outfit that proves that Megan has a deep affinity for the world of animation that spawns countless series and movies out on a regular basis:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Megan Thee Stallion didn’t just dip her toes into franchises such as JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and My Hero Academia, as mentioned earlier, but also in the white hot ninja series of Naruto. When actor Michael B. Jordan, long time anime fanatic, teamed up with the fashion line of Coach to create clothes that feature images and themes from the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha, he called in some big guns to help promote the line. Megan answered the call by showing off some of the apparel, featuring the clothes as well as her love of all things anime.

With around 4 million followers on Instagram, Megan Thee Stallion has continued to dominate the world wide web via a number of different means. Beginning her career in 2013 after being discovered during a rap battle, she has skyrocketed in popularity and is about to enter into nerdom in a brand new way next year. Adding a song to Warner Bros’ Birds Of Prey (And The Fantablous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn) soundtrack, it’s clear that Megan has found her niche and will continue moving forward in terms of her career.

What do you think of this anime makeover for Megan Thee Stallion? What other celebrities do you know that are huge into anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of anime bleeding into other mediums!