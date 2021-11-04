Metroid x Evangelion Art Imagines Slick Samus Fusion

2021 has been a big year for both Evangelion and Metroid alike, with Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time and Metroid: Dread being the latest entries in both franchises, and now one artist has fused the two franchises together by imagining what one of the EVA units might look like if it were given a Samus-inspired makeover. Though Evangelion has yet to announce any new projects following the arrival of Thrice Upon A Time in theaters and on Amazon Prime, Metroid fans are waiting for the arrival of Metroid Prime 4 which has been hanging in the wind.

Metroid itself seems as if it is a series primed for eventually receiving an anime adaptation, though the bounty hunter Samus has yet to hit the small screen. On the flip side, Neon Genesis Evangelion has actually seen its fair share of video games in the past, though the last time that the franchise created by Hideaki Anno hit consoles was in 2011, meaning its been around a decade since Shinji, Asuka, Rei, and the other members of NERV have been a part of this medium. Both franchises are definitely prime examples of their respective mediums and we’re sure both will appear once again in the future.

Twitter Artist Dennis Osaj shared this amazing fusion that sees one of the titanic EVA Units receiving a makeover based on Samus’ mech suit that she has worn throughout the decades of the Metroid franchise which has been primarily relegated to the consoles released by Nintendo:

https://twitter.com/DennisOsaj/status/1454211974368309251?s=20

The creator of Evangelion, Hideaki Anno, hasn’t made mention of returning to the anime franchise that helped him rise in popularity but he is set to enter the world of pop culture and science fiction with his two upcoming live-action movies of Shin Ultraman and Shin Kamen Rider, two long-running properties in Japan. Giving each of these monster hunters new makeovers, it seems as though Anno is taking a break from the world of NERV and instead diving into the world of “Shin” as he had with Shin Godzilla.

What do you think of this unique fusion that merges the world of anime and video games?