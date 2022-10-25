Michael Kopsa, Star of Mobile Suit Gundam, Dies at 66

Mobile Suit: Gundam has remained the biggest mech franchise for years, but unfortunately, the beloved anime has lost a significant player in the voice actor for Char, Michael Kopsa, at the age of 66. Kopsa might be most recognized for his talents in bringing one of Gundam's most popular antagonists to life, but the voice actor had an extensive resume in both voice acting and live-action work alike. Known for playing big roles in anime franchises including Gundam, Death Note, Ghost in The Shell: Stand Alone Complex, and Galaxy Angel, creators took to social media to mourn the actor.

Aside from having a major influence in the anime medium, Kopsa also had big roles in North American animation, including playing Beast, aka Hank McCoy, in X-Men: Evolution, taking on the role of Samukai in Lego Ninjago, and the Iron Man villain known as the Controller in Iron Man: Armored Adventures. On the live-action acting front, Kopsa had acting roles that made him a part of the Fantastic Four movie that arrived in 2005, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, The Twilight Zone, and countless other projects within the entertainment world.

Voice Actor Peter Kelamis shared a touching tribute to Kopsa following the news of his passing:

"I lost a friend today. Many of us did. A friend who was admired and loved. I shall always cherish the memories in acting class together with Michael Kopsa in Shea Hampton's acting class. It was always great to do scenes opposite those piercing eyes and booming voice. Soo much talent attached to such a kind soul. You leave behind many who shall miss you. Your fight was long…and you deserve to rest. Until we meet again. Love, your friend."

Shea Hampton, who had previously worked with Kopsa as a part of her acting course, shared her experiences with the actor, alongside a tribute to his talent:

"Today the great Michael Kopsa lost his physical battle. My heart goes out to his family on such a staggering loss. Many years ago he graced my classes as he moved more from theatre towards film. Anyone who met him will remember his tremendous energy, power, and incredible talent. Many times over the years I'd get the call "Can I come in and do some cold reads? Give me something juicy". Then he would show everyone exactly how it should be done! He commanded the scenes and left jaws hanging open in awe. He was simply the best – and he knew it! Mike was a true creative gift and I loved him dearly. Until we meet again, safe journey home."