Microsoft Offers Free Seasons Of Tokyo Ghoul, Fruit Baskets, And More

In a world of anime streaming services and countless numbers of anime seasons, sometimes it can be tough to keep track of all the different anime that need to be watched! Luckily, it looks like Microsoft has fans covered and is offering a number of different popular anime titles for free, allowing visitors to the Microsoft Store get seasons of Tokyo Ghoul, Fruits Basket, Date A Live, and other anime for free!

All of these different series have managed to find passionate fan bases, with multiple seasons to each of their names. From the likes of ghouls that populate the world of Tokyo Ghoul to the hilarious antics of a shape shifting family in the comical series of Fruits Basket, this “sale” is giving you a serious opportunity to jump into a number of different franchises.

Twitter User Wario64 shared the details for this opportunity of Microsoft Store patrons to acquire free seasons of some of the biggest anime franchises around, giving audiences the opportunity to dive into some very different worlds that have been established in the world of Japanese animation:

Originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2011, Tokyo Ghoul is set in a world full of Ghouls, beings who eat humans and have been living among them in secret. A student named Ken Kaneki has a chance encounter with one of these ghouls, and a resulting accident leaves him implanted with the organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live a somewhat normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Thus he’s brought into the underground, action filled world of the ghouls as the series ponders who the “real” monster is.

Funimation describes the new Fruits Basket anime as such:

“Tohru Honda thought her life was headed for misfortune when a family tragedy left her living in a tent. When her small home is discovered by the mysterious Soma clan, she suddenly finds herself living with Yuki, Kyo, and Shigure Soma. But she quickly learns their family has a bizarre secret of their own: when hugged by the opposite sex, they turn into the animals of the Zodiac!”