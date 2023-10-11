Miraculous Launches Official Puma Collection

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It is never a bad time to embrace your Miraculous. A few years back, the world fell in love with France's top superheroes, and the Miraculous gang hasn't slowed down one bit. With new seasons and specials in the works, Ladybug is keeping busy with Cat Noir. And now, Puma has put the pair center stage with an official collab.

As you can see below, Puma x Miraculous is now live, and it is ready to give out all the cute kids' items. From beanies to sneakers, the official collection has whatever your tyke will want. There are shoes available for toddlers as well as children, and the shoes are too cute.

(Photo: Pujma)

After all, some of the sneakers come complete with prints inspired by Ladybug's iconic suit. Cat Noir inspired his own shoes as well, and there are some toned-down designs for toddlers. Starting at $58 USD, the shoes are currently on sale through Puma, so you can decide what your kid will want. And of course, adults can partake in this collection as well. All you have to do is convert your adult shoe size to child sizes and hope your pick is in stock!

As for Miraculous, this collection is just the latest the series has nabbed. The animated superhero series has seen a definite bump in popularity this year thanks to its movie. Netflix released Ladybug and Cat Noir: The Movie to high praise this year, and there is more on the way for the show. Miraculous season five is still rolling out new episodes stateside, and a big special titled Miraculous World: Paris – Tales of Shadybug and Claw Noir will go live later this month.

What do you think about this latest Miraculous collaboration...? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!