Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Gets Surprising Censorship in China

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid was met with a surprise level of censorship for the release of its second season in China. The second season of the anime wrapped up its run as part of the Summer 2021 anime schedule earlier this year, and it was a welcome return for the fan favorite Kyoto Animation series. The new season introduced one of its wildly designed characters yet with the new dragon Ilulu, and while her design definitely got fans’ attention, it seems that it drew some negative attention for the anime’s release in Japan.

One of the main elements of Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid that has resulted in both praise and criticism among fans is the character design of the female dragons. Each one comes with a very large chest, and it seems that for the broadcast in China, these elements of their design had been reduced. As noted by @Ales_Coffee on Twitter, the broadcast for Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Season 2 in China had come with some very dramatic changes to each of the characters…most notably in Ilulu’s case. Check it out below:

They deflated my queens, not even the rays of the sun or the fog can overcome this censorship from China pic.twitter.com/W2JMBOeiTA — Ales ☕ | Aigis is my wife (@Ales_Coffee) December 17, 2021

The shame about some of these changes, however, is that the anime bases a lot of its humor out of its elaborate character designs. Just as demonstrated in one of these images, there are some Ilulu based gags that don’t really hit the same mark without her original design. If you wanted to catch Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid, you can now find the two seasons and several short episodes now streaming with Crunchyroll! Neither of the seasons have been adjusted in the same way these alleged broadcasts have been, so there’s no need to worry in that regard either.

Crunchyroll officially describes the second season as such, “The wacky Dragon Maid is back again! A strange turn of events leads the Dragon, Tohru, to work as Miss Kobayashi’s maid. She occasionally (that’s a lie, she often) causes trouble for her beloved Miss Kobayashi while blending into human society and splendidly (that’s a lie, only mediocrely) carrying out her maid duties. Her fellow dragons, Kanna, Lucoa, Fafnir, and Elma all find their own places to fit in as well and enjoy interspecies interactions with the humans. Yet while they’re all enjoying that laid-back and occasionally turbulent left, the threat of a new Dragon swoops down upon Miss Kobayashi.”

What do you think? How did you feel about Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid’s new season? Do these changes make that much of a difference to the viewing experience? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!