Mission: Yozakura Family Season 2 Teases New Family Member With First Look Trailer

One of the most underrated anime series of 2024, Mission: Yozakura Family, based on Hitsuji Gondaira’s Weekly Shonen Jump manga, will be returning with a Season 2 in April 2026. The manga debuted in 2019, receiving praise for its wholesome family dynamic story blending action and comedy, as seen in many Shonen Jump series. In April 2024, the series debuted its anime adaptation and aired 27 episodes before confirming a second season with a promotional video. The story centers around Taiyo Asano, who became socially awkward after losing his entire family in a car crash and struggled to make friends. The only person who stuck with him through this challenging time is his childhood friend, Mutsumi Yozakura.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, when the duo face major trouble due to Mutsumi’s family background, the school principal, Kyoichiro Yozakura, offers an unexpected deal. Believing that the boy is a threat to Mutsumi’s life, and the only way to keep them both safe is through marriage. As the series continues, chaotic situations unfold as Taiyo agrees to the arrangement in order to protect Mutsumi and trains to become a family spy. December was an exciting month for fans as the anime revealed its key visual and teaser on the 15th. On December 20th, 2025, the anime shared another teaser, introducing the newest family member.

Mission: Yozakura Family Introduced Ai in Its Latest Season 2 Trailer

Image Courtesy of Studio LINK.

Ai is introduced as one of the leaders of Tanpopo, being a member of the Nijibana Rainbow Flowers. She is also ranked sixth among them in Hazakura efficiency at 310%. However, joined the Yozakura family after the Tanpopo infiltration and lost her guardian. Her DNA is mixed with that of an Okami dog thanks to the Hazakura, which turned her body parts into those of a dog as well. She also gained the abilities of an Okami dog, including being able to grow her transformed limbs and understanding other canines.

The latest Season 2 teaser introducing Ai was shared during Jump Festa 2026. It’s one of the largest annual anime and manga conventions held by Shueisha, where several Shonen series share the latest news about their new projects. The two-day event focuses on Shueisha’s magazines such as Weekly Shonen Jump, Jump Square, V Jump, Saikyo Jump, and the online platform Shonen Jump+. As the anime took the stage on the first day of the event, the voices behind Taiyo Asano (Reiji Kawashima), Mutsumi Yozakura (Kaede Hondo), Kyoichiro Yozakura (Katsuyuki Konishi), and Niba Yozakura (Akari Kito) will be present during the event.

The manga concluded in January this year and released its final Volume 29 in March 2025 in Japan. As of December 2025, only 20 volumes have been released in their English versions, and both the physical and digital versions are available for sale on the official website of Viz Media. You can also read the chapters on Viz Media and the official Manga Plus app. Additionally, the anime is currently streaming on Hulu and Disney+, so don’t forget to catch up with the first season before Season 2 drops.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!